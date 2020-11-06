Running, camping and birding on the menu

This weekend features the Norris Ultra Dam Hard Trail Race 50k / 25k / 5k at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Norris Watershed Trails. The event is sponsored by the Knoxville Track Club. For additional information and to register go here. Norris Dam State Park and Norris Watershed provide miles of scenic and challenging trails for avid and competitive trail runners.

Join the fun of an autumn hiking trip with the Fall Colors Fire Tower Beginner’s Backpacking Trip at Frozen Head State Park. Learn the essentials of backpacking and camp at the base of the fire tower, which is normally not allowed. The cost is $50 and starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Info or to register go here or call 423-346-3318.

Register now for the Birding Basics Hike at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Seven Islands State Birding Park. Hike three miles and learn the basics of birding, including tips for identification, bird songs, and the best tools and resources for beginning birders. Bring water, field guides (optional), and binoculars. Bring a mask in case there are times when social distancing is difficult. The cost is $5 and you can sign up here or call 715-630-6848.

Visit us online and find ongoing virtual events at OutdoorKnoxville.com. Submit an event here.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation