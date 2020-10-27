Chamber, First Horizon launch ECO report

The Knoxville Chamber has announced the launch of ECO, financed by First Horizon Bank. The monthly economic conditions report compiles survey responses from local members of the manufacturing, service and retail industry along with traditional indicators to gain insights into the next six months.

“The Knoxville Chamber is committed to driving regional economic prosperity, and that starts with ensuring every business in our region has the resources they need to operate successfully,” said Joe Riley, research specialist. “With ECO, our goal is to provide the regional business community with data that can help gauge the economic forecast and inform their operational decisions.”

The monthly publication is distributed via email to Chamber investors and can be accessed on the organization’s website at www.knoxvillechamber.com/eco. Past editions are also available at the link.

Those in the regional manufacturing, service and retail industry who are interested in contributing to ECO can register to participate at www.KnoxvilleChamber.com/ecoregistration.