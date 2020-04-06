Chalk Your Walk: What inspires you?

Dogwood Arts is excited to announce the Chalk (Your) Walk competition now underway. Event organizers have been inspired by the words of encouragement, messages of hope and friendly reminders to wash your hands left on sidewalks and driveways over the past few weeks. Now Dogwood Arts is taking it up a notch by hosting a friendly competition.

Artists of all ages are encouraged to create a chalk masterpiece in their driveways, on the sidewalks in their neighborhood, even on the fence in their backyard! The subject matter? Dogwood Arts wants to see what inspires you. Is it the first responders, all of the brave doctors and nurses, leading the fight against COVID-19? Is it your dog – who you’re getting to spend a lot more time with now that you have to stay home? A song? A local artist? Is it the dogwood trees bursting into bloom around your neighborhood?

“We’ve seen you out there practicing over the past few weeks and now it’s time to put your skills to the test” says Kate Creason, art program manager for Dogwood Arts. “No matter who or what it is that inspires you, we want to see! Keep being creative and sharing your talents – even if it’s just with the people in your neighborhood for now. We’ll all be together again soon!”

How does it work?

Create a chalk masterpiece at home/in your neighborhood. Follow all ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines from our local and state government.

Get creative – there are no boundaries or guidelines concerning size or subject matter.

Submit photos of finished artwork along with a short description of what it is and why it inspires you. Entries will be collected through midnight April 12.

Photos can be uploaded here: or emailed to shannon@dogwoodarts.com by midnight on Sunday, April 12. (If submissions are emailed, please include: Artist name and age, neighborhood (with zip code) and a brief description about what it is and why it inspires you.)

Next: Dogwood Arts will post an album with all of the entries on Facebook on Monday, April 13. The five photos with the most likes by midnight Friday, April 17, will be the winners. Winning artists will receive a merchandise prize pack from Dogwood Arts and the chance to have their artwork featured on merchandise at the 2021 Chalk Walk in Market Square.

In an effort to continue supporting Knoxville’s creative economy, Dogwood Arts has also commissioned several local artists and Chalk Walk All-Stars to create Chalk pieces over the next week. Participating artists include: Mike Berry, Jessica Bledsoe, Cathryn Bozone, Tina Brunetti, Lauryn Darby, Barron & Ursula Hall, Gabi & Laurie Kay, Megan Lingerfelt, Beth Meadows, Sarah Moore, Gwyn Pevonka, Jessi Queen, Lacey Sutton, James Taylor and Lauren Ray Wagner. (Commissioned pieces will not be included in the public vote competition).

Chalk Walk in Market Square was originally scheduled for April 4 in Downtown Knoxville but was postponed until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19. Chalk Walk is sponsored by ORNL Federal Credit Union, First Horizon Bank, the Slocum Foundation, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Jerry’s Artarama of Knoxville, Status Dough and Jim & Becky Dodson.

Shannon Herron oversees marketing, communications and design services for the 18 annual events and programs of Dogwood Arts.