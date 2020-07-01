Celebrating the life of Linda Price

Linda McRae Price had a sharp wit and a fearless approach to life and business. She died from cancer on June 24 at age 76. Survivors include her son, Robert S. Price, daughter Kelly D. Price and six grandchildren. Obituary information is here.

She and former husband Doug Price started Knoxville Printers Inc. in the early 1970s, bringing the first commercial Goss printing shop to town. They grew the business to a multi-shift printing company with customers like Bargain Mart, the Halls Shopper, the UT Daily Beacon and numerous IGA and other grocery circulars.

Linda ran the company as corporate president, closing it in February 2007. She was successful in a nontraditional job for a woman. She was active in her church and in Executive Women International. She was the first female president of the Knoxville Sertoma Club.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at The Press Room, 730 N. Broadway – the building where Linda Price ran Knoxville Printers for more than 40 years.