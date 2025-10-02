The iconic property at 5613 Kingston Pike, formerly home to Cas Walker’s Grocery Store, has been sold and is undergoing redevelopment into a luxury salon suite facility.

Charlie and Suzanne Saah, represented by John Lyle, Senior Advisor with Wallace Commercial, purchased the property from Peoples Development Company Inc., which was represented by Tony Cappiello of Cappiello Real Estate.

The Saahs, longtime Knoxville entrepreneurs, are expanding their portfolio with the launch of Saah Salon Suites in Bearden. The new development builds on the success of their existing salon suite locations on Campbell Station Road and George Williams Road. Suzanne is a licensed cosmetologist with years of experience in local salons, and Charlie is the owner of C & S Refinishing & Upholstery, a third-generation family business started in 1972 that has grown into one of Knoxville’s most recognized furniture restoration and upholstery shops.

The couple also owns and operates the popular Julianna Wedding and Event Venue, reflecting their ability to create businesses that meet modern consumer needs. Together, they bring decades of experience in craftsmanship, business development, and community investment, and have built a reputation for supporting small businesses and creating spaces where independent professionals can thrive.

The development will bring a significant number of individually operated luxury salon suites designed for stylists, estheticians, and other beauty professionals to run their own businesses with minimal startup costs. The project is expected to create opportunities for local professionals, support small businesses, and contribute to economic growth in the Bearden community. Applications are now available to reserve suites, with special introductory rates.

Construction is expected to begin in December 2025, following demolition of the existing building. Gerald Cress, President of Cress Company Inc., has been named the General Contractor for the project.

