Join Montvale Springs for a free, semi-structured retreat for community caregivers, designed to offer rest, relaxation, restoration, and renewal. This special day is a meaningful way to honor the incredible work you do and the heart you bring to our community.

Save your spot here, and please limit to two (2) attendees from each organization. Harmony Family Center requests that you attended last year, please allow others to register for this year’s retreat. If spaces remain within two weeks of the retreat, registration will open for previous participants.

For more information or to request services, visit harmonyfamilycenter.org/educational-advocacy/.

For more information on Harmony, click here. To learn about volunteering, click here.

