The Fountain City Business & Professional Association met last Wednesday for its monthly gathering and was inspired by Marty Baker, founder of the CareCuts ministry.

CareCuts was founded in April 2016 as an effort to serve Knoxville’s unhoused neighbors with love, care, and essential services. The ministry started with a simple yet profound act: free haircuts to help restore confidence and hope among those often overlooked.

From these small beginnings, it has evolved into a comprehensive ministry addressing a broad range of needs. Today, the organization provides grooming services, warm meals, clothing, showers, and connections to essential resources, including medical services, housing, and job support.

Marty provided a firsthand view of the ministry, accompanied by statistics from October 2025, and a very special guest, Charlie, who shared his story of how the ministry had transformed his life.

October CareCut Numbers

13 service days

300 people checked their mail (CareCuts is home to mail box service for hundreds of unhoused community members)

575 hygiene items

161 bus passes

63 pet food supplied

22 out of state birth certificates ordered

54 in state IDs acquired

61 referred to Connect Ministries

117 provided housing, social security, food stamp information

785 provided clothing, back packs and blankets

225 devices charged

148 showers provided (Sundays only)

155 hair cuts (Sundays only)

CareCuts has several on site partners:

RAM medical and dental

Operation Vet Rescue

TN Dept. of Homeland Security (mobile ID unit)

Social Security Disability

Medicare/Medicaid Insurance Agent

Cell phone provider/ contact

For more information about CareCuts and how you can donate, volunteer and support: visit the website https://carecutsknox.org/.

