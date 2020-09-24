Bradshaw takes the helm at fleet services

Keith Shields has retired as director of fleet services for the city of Knoxville effective Sept. 18. Mayor Indya Kincannon announced the retirement at the Sept. 8 council meeting. She said Deputy Director Nick Bradshaw will replace his former boss as the new director.

Knoxville’s fleet services department was named one of the best 100 fleets in America last year.

According to the city website, fleet services maintains more than 1,500 pieces of equipment for numerous city departments, including Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire and Public Works. In 2019, Fleet received the Green Leadership Award from the Propane Education and Research Council (PERC).

And in 2018, the department established the Apprentice Mechanic program for disadvantaged students, which provides added capacity to Fleet at no cost to the city while benefitting the community and helping Fleet to overcome longstanding recruiting challenges. To date, three students have been hired by the city after completing the program.