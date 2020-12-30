Rural Metro gets response kits

A west Knox County Boy Scout turned his Eagle Scout project into a $5,000+ gift to Rural Metro Fire. Tyler Perry, 15, was featured on Rural Metro’s Facebook page donating kits to help first responders care for special needs children. Perry worked on his Scout-approved project for months. Each kit contains coloring books, weighted comfort blankets, stuffed animals and other items to help provide comfort in emergency situations. He provided extra components for replacement as items are used along with a training video for crews to view.

Rural Metro posted, “what a gift to help us take care of children that may be in need of our medical care. We are so grateful to Tyler and stand in awe of his caring heart for kids with special needs.”

Way to go, Tyler!