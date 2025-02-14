Whether you’re sleeping in a tent, a cabin or a resort lodge, there’s a place for you in a Tennessee State Park. With 59 parks, 36 campgrounds, 373 cabins and six lodges, there’s no need to drive someplace to start your vacation day. You’re already there. Check the possibilities here.

Thank God for Beaver Creek

Kevin Staton posted this ABC news clip on the Beaver Creek Kayak Club Facebook page – it’s a man on a kayak appearing to be swallowed by a humpback whale and then spit out.

“At least we don’t have to worry about this on Beaver Creek!” said Kevin.

Outdoor Knoxville

Get in shape for spring and summer with low-impact walks in the woods or some weed-pulling. Your best source for these opportunities is Legacy Parks’ Outdoor Knoxville events calendar, compiled by Elle Colquitt. Here.

Saturday, February 22

Volunteer Workday: 9 a.m. until noon, Seven Islands State Birding Park. Info: 715-630-6848. We’ll focus on removing invasive plant species to help native plants, shrubs and trees survive. Work gloves available if needed along with some tools. Bring your own if you have them. Register here.

Weed Warrior Extravaganza: 12:30-4 p.m., Several Locations. Info: Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717. Help us remove exotic, invasive plants from one of four natural areas: Collier Preserve, Dogwood Elementary School’s Mac Post Arboretum, Stanley Lippencott Park or Morningside Park. Bring tools for digging, pruning, and pulling weeds, and gloves. Register online.

Winter Tree Walk: 2 p.m., UT Arboretum. Free. Info: Wild Ones Smoky Mtn Chapter. Discover the art of winter tree identification as we observe the subtle features of trees just before they burst into new growth in spring. Register online.

Woodcock Walk: 6 p.m., Forks of the River WMA. Cost $15. Info: Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717. Join an Ijams naturalist at Forks of the River to witness the miraculous flight display put on by these absurd, football-shaped birds. Learn how to identify them by sight and sound and understand their history and life cycle. Register online.

Other Woodcock Walk: 6 p.m., Seven Islands State Birding Park. Cost $10. Info: 715-630-6848. Ranger Stephanie will lead you on an adventure to listen for their distinct calls and see if we can find these elusive birds. Register here.