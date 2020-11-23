Board of Health meets today

Knox County Board of Health will meet today (11/23) at 5 p.m. via Zoom in a special called meeting to discuss three COVID-19 related measures on risk reduction, social gathering limitations and restaurant occupancy limits and early closure regulation. The meeting will be shown on Community TV (Comcast channel 12) or www.ctvknox.org, at the Knox County YouTube channel or the Knox County livestream website.

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.

Knox County Election Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. today (11/23) in the small assembly room, 400 Main Street, to certify results of the Nov. 3 election.

South Knoxville Elementary kids will learn history over an open fire today (11/23) from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in a colonial cooking demonstration sponsored by Blount Mansion and the Held Law Firm. The school is at 801 Sevier Ave. Presenting will be Gordon Sisk of Blount Mansion, Patrick Hollis of Mabry-Hazen House and David Hearnes.

Hardin Valley residents may donate to Toys for Tots at the Sage Kohler State Farm office, 10736 Hardin Valley Rd. (next to Firehouse Subs) through Dec. 11.

Friends of the Knox County Public Library is extending an invitation to “be among friends” by joining the group as it begins its 51st year of service. The volunteer group recently marked its 50th anniversary with a $50,000 gift to the library system to purchase ebooks.