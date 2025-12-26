As the holiday season winds down, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is still feeling the warmth of an extraordinary act of community kindness made possible by Autumn, owner of Meows & Growls Grooming in Corryton, along with friends Justine Buroker and Amy Thomas.

In the days leading up to Christmas, this dedicated group organized a donation drive that quickly grew beyond expectations. Justine and Amy used their Whatnot online shops to rally friends, followers, and fellow animal lovers, spreading the word and inspiring generous support from near and far.

When the donations were delivered, the scene was nothing short of joyful. Santa arrived with the group as they pulled up with a truck and SUV packed full of supplies, so many that they completely filled the Humane Society’s lobby. The moment brought smiles, happy tears, and a powerful reminder of how deeply this community cares for animals in need.

Because of their incredible efforts, the drive resulted in $600 worth of donated supplies, $300 in Amazon gift cards, and an additional $200 in donated products. These contributions will go a long way in supporting the care, comfort, and well-being of animals at the shelter during one of the busiest times of the year.

As the new year approaches, this act of kindness serves as a meaningful reminder of what’s possible when a community rallies together. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is deeply thankful to Meows & Growls Grooming, Justine Buroker, and Amy Thomas for helping ensure animals receive the care and support they need well beyond the holiday season.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

