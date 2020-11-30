‘Big Give Knox’ can boost nonprofits

COVID-19 has cost local nonprofits over $20 million, according to a recent survey. United Way CEO Matt Ryerson calls it a perfect storm.

“Due to the pandemic, we have seen an increase in needs for social services and a decrease in agency resources due to canceled fundraisers and donations. The Big Give is our chance to support our local nonprofits and the incredible work they do serving our neighbors in need.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, from midnight to 11:59 p.m., United Way of Greater Knoxville and 114 other local nonprofits will join for The Big Give Knox – year-end giving made easy. Info here.

First Horizon is the presenting sponsor, enabling all nonprofits to participate at no cost.

“First Horizon is a long-standing supporter of the United Way of Greater Knoxville and we are thrilled to partner with them on The Big Give Knox,” says Dave Miller, East Tennessee region president of First Horizon. “People in our community need our help now more than ever. The Big Give is our collective chance to step up for them this holiday season.”

Covenant Health is sponsoring prizes to nonprofits that win different engagement challenges throughout the day. For example, the organization that receives the most online donations from 6-7 a.m. will win the Morning Runners Prize of $600. All the prizes can be found here.

Patrick Birmingham, Covenant Health vice president of philanthropy and government relations, says, “Covenant Health has the unique privilege of being the area’s largest not-for-profit healthcare provider. We take that responsibility seriously and look for opportunities such as Big Give Knox to positively impact our region. This partnership with United Way allows Covenant Health to support our community while also offering generous Knoxvillians a chance to support Covenant’s mission by honoring a healthcare provider who has touched their life in a meaningful way.”