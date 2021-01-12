Bichsel leads KAWE

Jacqueline Bichsel Ph.D. is the 2021 president of the Knoxville Association of Women Executives (KAWE). The group, founded 39 years ago, is a networking and professional development organization. Bichsel is director of research at the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources (CUPA-HR), leading a research team that maintains one of the largest workforce databases in existence and publishes research on, among other topics, the representation and pay of women and minorities in higher education. KAWE has continued to maintain member connections throughout the pandemic by holding monthly membership meetings and socials with a hybrid virtual/in-person model.

North Knoxville Business & Professional Association will meet via Zoom at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Info here.

Fountain City Business & Professional Association meeting set for Jan. 13 has been canceled because of Covid restrictions. Info here.

The city of Knoxville is updating its One Year Plan, and the public is encouraged to participate. The One Year Plan serves as the foundation for zoning decisions and is based on the land-use goals, objectives and policies found in the city’s long-range plans. A Zoom meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. It will begin with a presentation covering all geographic areas of the city, followed by an open discussion. Info here or phone 865-215-3821.