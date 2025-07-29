Beverly Park Place, a Hillcrest Community, is being recognized for earning three awards this year at the Tennessee Health Care Association conference in Nashville in August.

Administrator Donna Lankford Kelley won Innovation of the Year for the Intergenerational campus at Beverly Park Place.

Susan Smith won Activities Director of the Year.

Irma Morales R.N. is THCA'S Nurse of the Year.

Their combined 75 years of healthcare service dedication is such an amazing accomplishment being recognized by these top three awards being given to the Beverly Park Place team!

Beverly Park Place provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation services, Alzheimer’s and dementia care and more. Situated in a beautiful country setting, our trained and professional staff provides you or your loved one high-quality and compassionate care. Take a look at the services and amenities we offer to serve our patients and encourage positive care.

