Recently I was trying to find words to describe how I choose a subject to paint.

Consider shoe shopping or speed dating. You survey the potential and zoom in on a few prospects with positive attributes. Then you spend a few minutes up close with the subject to see if you can coexist. There may be a connection but sometimes it just doesn’t pan out or, alternatively, it’s a sweet fit and Voila! Happy place!

When I come around the corner and see something I need to paint, my eyes light up, my heart beats faster and paint begins to fly. As a subject, Blount County’s Bethlehem Road is this fit for me in any direction I look; the first hurdle of subject . . . covered.

The actual painting process is another issue, another story, another day. I hope you enjoy one of my favorite places to work.

