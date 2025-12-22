Bernie Lyon has died

Bernie Lyon, chief deputy for Sheriff Tom Spangler, has died. Spangler announced the death of his friend and colleague on Monday, December 22, 2025. Chief Lyon had been hospitalized in critical care recently.

Spangler said the office “has lost a true leader, mentor and brother. … a cop’s cop, always willing to do the job, no matter his rank. He never asked anyone to do something he wasn’t willing to do himself.” Obituary information was unavailable at deadline.

Lyon had announced his candidacy to replace Spangler, who is term-limited, in the 2026 county election. Former Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones, also a candidate, said earlier that “Bernie has dedicated more than 46 years of his life to serving Knox County. Though we may be candidates running for the same office, today there is no competition, only compassion.”

KCSO sergeant is certified in hazardous devices

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matt Schlosshan has successfully completed the six-week certification course at the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School, located at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a release: “This elite training program represents the gold standard for public safety bomb technicians across the United States – the only facility authorized to provide this certification. Sgt. Schlosshan underwent extensive preparation for over 12 months and has now earned his certification as a highly skilled bomb technician.”

There are approximately 3,000 certified public safety bomb technicians nationwide, Spangler said. These professionals play a critical role in protecting communities from explosive threats, and their specialized training is essential for ensuring public safety in an ever-evolving landscape of hazards.

Blotter: Knoxville Fire Department

Storms knocked trees into two homes on December 19, 2025, said Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. In a home on Towanda Trail in West Knoxville, one person was briefly trapped and was extricated by KFD members. The second home, on John May Drive in Northwest Knoxville, was also heavily damaged. Both home occupants received assistance from the American Red Cross or family members. Additionally, KFD responded to two motor vehicle accidents and several fire alarms associated with the storm.

On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 9 p.m., the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a brush fire behind a shopping center at 7430 Chapman Hwy. The fire burned approximately 1/2 acre of brush in a steep, overgrown area. The area had also been heavily vandalized, with garbage from a nearby dumpster scattered throughout. Knoxville Police Department officers arrived in the area and located the reported suspect nearby; he was taken into custody at the scene. Fire investigators determined that the 36-year-old male was responsible for the fire. He faces multiple charges, including the destruction of personal property. He is currently held at the Knox County Detention Facility.

Blotter: Knox County Criminal Court

Prosecutors in the Child Abuse Unit for DA Charme Allen obtained convictions against a man who molested a child from the time she was 4 until she turned 12. He had access when she stayed with her grandmother, per the release. Judge Hector Sanchez revoked the man’s bond, ordered him into custody, and set the case for sentencing on February 17 where he faces eight to 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole for each count. Details here.

Blotter: U.S. District Court

A 45-year-old man from Jamaica has been sentenced to 292 months after a plea deal in which he admitted to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm and unlawful reentry into the United States after two previous removals. A 37-year-old female from Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 120 months in the conspiracy. A third co-defendant is set to be sentenced in February 2026. Details here.

James A.H. Bell recognized

The National Defense Center has recognized James A.H. Bell as one of the “Best 100 Lawyers in America.” Bell is a charter member of the group, which is limited to 100. Membership is by invitation only. Info here.