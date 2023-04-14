Bell wins Food City Dirt Race

Easter is a special time for family and loved ones. Food City families enjoyed time spent together on Sunday, April 9, at the Food City Dirt Race. Even the Easter Bunny showed up. A live Easter celebration was held prior to the start of the race. American sports icon and evangelist Tim Tebow joined highly acclaimed and award-winning Christian musicians Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury to headline the event.

The 2023 Food City Dirt Race is a NASCAR Cup Series race held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Contested over 250 laps on the 0.533 miles short track, it was the eighth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Drug Takeback: Food City has teamed with the Metro Drug Coalition to sponsor a “takeback” of prescription drugs on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fountain City Food City store, 4806 N. Broadway. Bring your unused, unwanted or expired drugs including syringes, sharps and expired Narcan.

Ingestion of medications made up 32% of calls to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center in 2020. Disposing of medications properly reduces the risk of accidental ingestion by children and pets, substance misuse and environmental harm.

Irwin Food City Bass Tournament: Registration is open online for the 34th annual event to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. Co-sponsor is Judge Tim Irwin, former University of Tennessee and NFL football standout. The event will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Tellico Boat Ramp in Lenoir City. Details and registration at FoodCityFishing.com/.

Prizes include first place $10,000 guaranteed. Entry is $225 per boat which can carry two persons. Online registration ends Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. EST. Day of registration begins at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Fee is $240 per boat. Blast-off times are first light to 3 p.m., 6:45 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Food City continues to hire for full- or part-time jobs, entry-level or skilled positions. Interested candidates can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.