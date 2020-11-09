Artist Sarah Pollock boosts Artsclamation!

Painter Sarah Pollock is the 2020 featured artist for Artsclamation!, Peninsula’s annual fundraiser and fine art sale, which is underway – virtually this year. She has donated an original oil painting entitled “Autumn Blaze,” with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Peninsula’s behavioral health services.
Artsclamation! supports mental health services at Peninsula, the behavioral health division of Parkwest Medical Center. In past years, proceeds of the art sale have assisted with the construction of garden courtyards for adult patients, vans for transportation serving clients in outpatient programs, play areas for children and therapeutic modules for consultation.
Until Nov. 22, Artsclamation! patrons can view the wide selection of paintings, jewelry, glasswork, pottery and sculpture for this year’s virtual event and make a purchase by visiting Artsclamation.bigcommerce.com. Learn more here: Covenant Health_Artsclamation
Content provided by the Public Relations Department of Covenant Health.