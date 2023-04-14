Angora Frog Farm: Next Legacy Parks project is in Powell

Toward the end of this week (April 19-21), volunteers from the American Rental Association, an international trade group serving the equipment and event rental industry, will be in Powell to build a ½-mile trail on property donated to Legacy Parks Foundation by Arvin and Sabra Brown. Earlier story here.

Terry Turner, owner/operator of All Occasions Party Rentals in Knoxville and a longtime supporter of Legacy Parks, arranged for this generous contribution of labor and equipment.

We are coordinating with Knox County Parks & Recreation to lay out the trail and purchase kid-friendly play structures. (Legacy Parks will purchase them to county specifications and Knox County will install and maintain them.)

Our vision is to put 10 stations along the storybook trail. Daniel Wiseman has written and illustrated a unique story that honors the Browns by incorporating family folk tales of the Angora Frog Farm.

Created for little children with big imaginations, the story will guide them on many adventures. They will meet Arvin, a frog with hair, who visits Powell, Tennessee, in search of other frogs like himself. He will meet many characters and have the most fun of his life. (Spoiler alert: At the last activity, kids will help build a home for Arvin. He’s been invited to stay forever.)

We are so excited to start developing this park. And we’re seeking donations of any amount toward buying the play structures. For more information, phone me at 865-525-2585. Legacy Parks Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Now let’s look at 14 area events ahead (we’ve got 100 more at OutdoorKnoxville.com)

Saturday, April 15

Forget Me Not 5K: 8 a.m., Village Green Shopping Center. Race benefits The Pat Summitt Foundation. Register online.

Pump Tracks & Pancakes: 9 a.m., Baker Creek Preserve. Info: Blue Sky MTB. Join us for a morning of riding an epic pump track and eating pancakes. Event is for everyone from first time pump track riders to experienced dirt jumpers or mountain bikers. There will be a few DJ (dirt jumper) demo bikes to try out. Register online.

Sunday, April 16

North Knox Sprint Triathlon: 7:30 a.m., Tennova Family YMCA. Info: Personal Best Racing at 865-567-0358. First in the Grand Shizzle Pool Sprints. Distances = Swim 150 yards, Bike 10 miles, Run 5K. Register online.

Monday, April 17

REI Camping Basics: 5 p.m., REI Pigeon Forge. Cost: $15/members; $35/non-members. Info: REI Pigeon Forge at 865-366-4310. We’ll talk trip planning, how to be comfortable sleeping outside, camping kitchen considerations and more. Camping is a fun and affordable way to take a vacation. Register online.

Tuesday, April 18

Greenway Ride: 6 p.m. Bearden Bike & Trail. Free. Info: Bearden Bike & Trail at 865-200-8710. 14-21-mile greenway ride exploring downtown Knoxville. All skill levels. Usually dine outdoors after the ride. Weather permitting. Details online.

Wednesday, April 19

Get on the Trail with Missy Kane: 9 a.m., Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Cost $25. Info: Friends of the Smokies. We’re celebrating the 25th Anniversary of “Get on the Trail with Friends and Missy, former U.S. Olympian and fitness expert. This week, hike 7.5-miles from Laurel Falls to Metcalf Bottoms. Details and registration online.

Thursday, April 20

Guided Hike: 10 a.m. OR 6 p.m., Holston River Park. Free. Info: City of Knoxville Parks & Rec at 865-215-1700. Meet at the Trailhead for a guided hike with our Parks & Rec staff. Details online or call 865-215-1700.

Friday, April 21

Wildflowers and Waterfalls: 10:30 a.m., Obed Wild & Scenic River. Free. Info: Obed Wild & Scenic River at 423-346-6294. Ranger -led 3.5-mile wildflower hike (moderate) on the Bridge Trail to view Lower and Upper Melton Mill Falls and continue on the Point Trail to enjoy the wildflowers that are in bloom. Details online.

Ijams After Dark: 8:30 p.m., Ijams Nature Center. Cost $12. Info: Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717. We’ll meet Ijams’ nocturnal animal ambassadors, learn about the not-so-creepy critters that inhabit the night and take a fun-filled, guided night hike on the trails. Register online.

Saturday, April 22

Hard Knox Pizza Dogwood Classic 5K and Kids Run: 8 a.m., Sequoyah Hills Park. Info: Knoxville Track Club. Loop course on Cherokee Boulevard in beautiful Sequoyah Hills Park, beginning and ending at the west parking lot. Kids Run at 7:30 a.m. Register online.

Tommy Schumpert Open: 8:30 a.m., Tommy Schumpert Park. Info: Knoxville Disc Golf Association. C-tier, PDGA-sanctioned singles tournament with 2 Rounds at Tommy Schumpert. Everyone is in the ace pool. Register online.

South Knoxville Community Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon, Mary Vestal Park. Info: Keep Knoxville Beautiful at 865-521-6957. We’ll be removing litter from South Knoxville roads, creeks and parks starting at Mary Vestal Park. All ages welcome. We’ll provide litter pickers, gloves, safety vests and trash bags. Register online.

Meteor Shower Paddle: 8 p.m., Ijams Nature Center. Cost $40. Info: Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717. Enjoy a beautiful evening on the river under the Lyrid Meteor Shower with a guided paddle to uncover the secrets of the TN River after dark and learn about the beautiful night sky while searching for unique plants, animals and geologic features along the way. Kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices provided; participants welcome to bring their own. Register online.

Sunday, April 23

SUP 101 at the Cove: 10 a.m., The Cove at Concord Park. Cost $35. Info: River Sports Outfitters at 865-523-0066. Course will provide basic equipment and knowledge of SUP and paddle techniques taught by certified SUP instructors. Board, paddle and life preserver provided. Register online.

Add your event to our calendar at: https://outdoorknoxville.com/events-calendar/submit-an-event/

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.