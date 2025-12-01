Week 15 of high school football saw two area teams advance to the state championship, while two others ended their playoff runs by losing at home, 35-7.

Friday, November 28, playoff results

Alcoa at Greeneville– Alcoa wins 35-7

South Pittsburg at Coalfield– South Pittsburg wins 35-7

Knoxville Halls at Sevier Co.- Sevier County wins 49-13

Tennessee High School Football Championships will be held Thursday-Saturday at various times in Chattanooga.

See the complete schedule, ticket information, and live television links here.

All Brackets for state: https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/

