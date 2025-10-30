At East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, two golden retrievers are more than just furry visitors; they’re sources of joy, comfort, and healing for children and families navigating difficult days. Behind these beloved therapy dogs is Wallace Real Estate agent Mindy Newman, whose heart for service extends far beyond helping clients find their perfect home.

Mindy’s eight-year-old golden retriever, Lilly, began visiting the hospital at just one year old. It didn’t take long for her to become a favorite among patients and staff, bringing calm and companionship to children undergoing treatment. When Lilly had a litter of puppies at age three, one special pup, Amber, seemed destined to continue her mother’s mission. Today, the mother-daughter duo visits the hospital together, spreading love with wagging tails and gentle nuzzles.

“There’s something truly special about the connection between a child and a therapy dog,” Mindy shared. “You can see the stress lift right off their faces. It’s amazing how a few quiet minutes with Lilly or Amber can make such a difference.”

Some of the most unforgettable moments have come when Lilly and Amber reached children in ways words could not. Mindy recalls one visit with a young boy with autism who had been withdrawn and silent. As Lilly approached, she placed her head softly on his bed, waiting for permission to climb up beside him. When she finally did, the boy reached out to touch her—his first interaction with anyone that day. It was a moment of pure connection, one that left everyone in the room deeply moved.

Amber, now five years old, brings a playful energy to her hospital visits. Whether she’s donning a festive costume or sporting sunglasses for a laugh, she delights children and staff alike. During one memorable visit, she even wore a GoPro camera to capture her rounds from her own perspective, including tail wags, giggles, and all.

Lilly and Amber’s visits often focus on the hospital’s oncology and specialty clinics, where children face long treatments and families endure anxious hours. The dogs bring a sense of normalcy and warmth to these moments—helping kids smile through challenges and parents take a breath of relief.

“Mindy has been a valued member of the Wallace Real Estate family for 20 years,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Chief Executive Officer at Wallace Real Estate. “We’re so proud of the way she gives back to our community. What she and her dogs do at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital truly embodies the spirit of compassion and service that defines our Wallace family.”

Whether they’re dressed in holiday hats or soaking up belly rubs in the playroom, Lilly and Amber remind everyone they meet that even in tough times, joy can still be found. Thanks to Mindy’s dedication and her golden-hearted companions, countless children in East Tennessee are smiling a little brighter.

