Dawn Coppock says rumors of her retirement from the practice of law are greatly exaggerated. She just wants to do less textbook writing and more “working with adoptive families and other lawyers.”

In 2024, Coppock said the 8th Edition of Coppock on Tennessee Adoption Law, is the last edition she plans to write. “I have quit that job. Good Law, the seminar company I started in 2017 offering training to Tennessee lawyers, takes an increasing amount of my professional time and I love working with adoptive families and other lawyers.”

“The cases I love most are foster parent and relative caregiver adoptions. Angi (assistant) and I are always excited to get those calls and celebrate with the families,” she said. Their office is in Strawberry Plains.

“So, no, I’m not retired. I am working full time and accepting cases based on my strengths and what I love most. God willing, I will retire one day, but no date certain is set. I’m actively seeking the legal work I love most, uncontested DCS, private agency and relative adoptions.

“I am also busy training other lawyers as fast as I can so when I do finally retire, there will be a book, a catalog of on-demand courses, and a strong Tennessee adoption bar to serve Tennessee’s families.”

Keeping up with UT College of Law

Ryan Moore, a student at the University of Tennessee College of Law, has been published. His article Poison Ivies: Price-Fixing in the Upper Echelon of College Sports was published in Transactions: The Tennessee Journal of Business Law.

“This article discusses how the Ivy League’s agreement to withhold athletic scholarships violates Antitrust laws, especially in a college sports world dominated by NIL deals,” Moore said.

“Additionally, the article uses an active case, Choh v. Brown, to show that modern Antitrust laws are no longer equipped to handle the complexities of college sports after landmark decisions like NCAA v. Alston and House v. NCAA.

Moore said the Ivy League has agreed to start participating in the NCAA FCS football playoffs starting in 2025. “There is no better time than now to review the legalities of the Ivy League’s agreement to prohibit athletic scholarships.”

You can read it here, along with the other excellent articles published in the Fall edition of Transactions. https://lnkd.in/eusd2x-D.