Have you heard of a Kitten Shower? Come join Humane Society, Tennessee Valley on Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to see what all the fuss is about! Every spring an adorable phenomenon called Kitten Season starts up with the cutest babies around.

Late breaking update: Last week’s featured pup, Riley, has been adopted to his new home!

HSTV helps care and get homes for hundreds of kittens every year and we need your help to make sure we rescue as many as possible. We’ll play games, have some snacks and face paint for all ages. And, of course, there will be some kittens to play with for more fun!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the state of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or 865-573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com. Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.