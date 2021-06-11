Local farmers are bringing it

Summertime, and the livin’ is easy.

And the fresh, locally-grown fruits and veggies are arriving on the selves at Food City. Our president, Steven Smith, looks forward to spring and summer as well. He makes a point to host an annual lunch to honor local growers, although this year’s lunch was held virtually.

He tells us: For decades, our commitment to the community has meant more than simply buying local produce. It’s meant building lasting relationships with local farmers. And, by working closely with more than 30 farms, we’re able to offer the freshest produce in town while contributing to the stability of our local economy.

Mike Cameron is a third-generation farmer who specializes in homegrown Grainger County tomatoes. On their 71-acre farm in Rutledge, Tennessee, the family also grow squash, zucchini, bell peppers and pickling cucumbers. Mike’s grandchildren – Chesney, Tilley, Maggie and Jacob –help whenever they can.

Cameron Farms is among the Pick Tennessee Products program, sponsored by the state Department of Agriculture.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.