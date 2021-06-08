Severance seeks county seat

Chuck Severance, a Republican, will seek the Knox County Commission seat from District 7 in 2022. Incumbent Charles Busler is term-limited. Already Judson Mason has kicked off a campaign for the GOP nomination. The district includes Halls and Powell. Severance and wife Kim own two small businesses in Powell. In addition, he has 35-plus years in sales and management in the window and door industry. Severance chairs the Public Building Authority (PBA). For six years, he chaired the Halls/Powell Club of the Tennessee Valley Boys & Girls Clubs. Under his leadership, the club raised $350,000 for youth programs and other needs.

Free Fishing Day is 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 12, at The Cove at Concord Park, 11808 S. Northshore Drive. The event is geared toward families and children and allows those who participate to fish without a license for the day. Attendees should bring their own rods, tackle and bait. TWRA’s Fisheries Division will stock the small pond (to the right of The Cove entrance) with catfish. There are also some bluegill and bass in the water. Info: 865-215-6600.

Enhance Powell will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Powell Station Park. If it is raining, the meeting will be at The Barn. Volunteers are needed.

Michele Carringer, state representative for District 16, will speak to the Fountain City Business & Professional Association at noon Wednesday, June 9, at Beaver Brook Country Club. Lunch is $14.