Nguyen helps select winner

Erin Nguyen, children’s services manager at the Knox County Public Library, served on the 2020-21 selection committee for the Caldecott Medal. The award honors the most distinguished American picture book for children published in the previous year. Read about this year’s winner here. Nguyen attended Farragut High School, the University of Tennessee (bachelor’s) and the University of South Carolina (master’s)

Knox County 911 now offers a texting option for those who need it in case of an emergency. Texting 911 should only be used in emergency situations when placing a call is not possible. For example, when a caller is deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger, said Brad Anders, executive director of Knox 911.

Covid update: TDH will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65+ and those in Phase 1b for vaccinations today (2/22). Phase 1b includes teachers and staff in grades K-12 and child care facilities. Book your appointment here.

Fort Sumter Community Cemetery has cancelled the annual meeting with the community in 2021 because of the risk of the COVID-19 virus. If anyone has questions or concerns about the cemetery, call 865-660-6949.