Services Tuesday for John H. Coleman

John H. Coleman’s name is on a fleet of service vehicles and a building on Jackson Avenue. But how many of today’s readers remember the man? Mr. Coleman passed away Feb. 21, 2021, at age 99.

With a nickname of “Lucky,” Mr. Coleman graduated from Knoxville High School in 1940 and founded the John H. Coleman Heating and Air Company in 1945, at age 24. He ran the business for 50 years, selling it in 1995 to Buddy Cruze who continues to operate the firm.

His obituary describes him as an astute businessman and a socially adept fellow who enjoyed eating hearty meals at Knoxville restaurants, was a longtime member of Island Home Baptist Church and like to fish on Norris Lake. Additional obituary info is here.

Berry Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which include a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Woodlawn Cemetery.