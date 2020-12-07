Bertie M. Slagle dies at 100

Bertie M. Slagle, Knoxville business and civic leader, passed away Dec. 3, at age 100. She was owner of Cumberland Drugs for 46 years and a charter member of Grace Covenant Baptist Church. Her civic activities included membership in the Tennessee Rose Society, Belmont West Garden Club and American Business Women’s Association.

She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Walls of Texas, and her extended family and friends. Additional obituary information is here. Services will be private. Rose Mortuary is handling arrangements.