Sixty-one hospitals in Tennessee, 17 of which are in East Tennessee, are among the 4,800 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of work to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Michele Bolles, American Heart Association senior vice president of quality, outcomes research and analytics. “High-quality care should be accessible to all, and sites awarded through the Get With The Guidelines program help work toward our shared vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.”

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In Tennessee, 61 hospitals were recognized this year. See all Tennessee hospitals and their respective recognitions: Here

Here are the ones in our East Tennessee region recognized for Get With The Guidelines initiative:

Blount Memorial Hospital

Bristol Regional Medical Center

Claiborne Medical Center

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Greeneville Community Hospital

Hancock County Hospital

Hawkins County Memorial Hospital

Johnson City Medical Center

LeConte Medical Center

Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System

Newport Medical Center

Parkwest Medical Center

Tennova – North Knoxville Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center

The University of Tennessee Medical Center

Turkey Creek Medical Center

Hospitals with Silver level awards and higher are listed with award designations here: Healthy Hearts and Minds, One Hospital at a Time

