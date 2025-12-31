Jake Sheffield, Hardin Valley Academy, and Isabella Coughlin, Christian Academy of Knoxville, have been named the 2025 Golfers of the Year by 5Star Preps.

Each had a remarkable senior year, adding to their already stellar high school careers. See each article on these athletes at 5StarPreps: Jake Sheffield, and Isabella Coughlin.

