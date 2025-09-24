The American Heart Association and more than 2,500 community members will gather at Zoo Knoxville, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive, for the 2025 Greater Knoxville Heart Walk on Saturday, September 27, 2025, 8:30 a.m.

Due to the size of the Heart Walk, the walk takes place in three waves with programming repeated three times at 8:30, 8:40, and 8:50.

This family-friendly walk features Hands-Only CPR education, survivor celebrations, and strong photo/video opportunities. While donations to the American Heart Association are encouraged, the event is free to attend, and walkers are welcome to stay at the zoo for the rest of the day. This walk is ADA-compliant and offers participation options for individuals with various mobility types.

Approximately 9 in 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside the hospital die. In many cases, bystander CPR is not performed. Through fundraising, community education, and corporate engagement, the Heart Walk expands local CPR training access, strengthens bystander readiness, and supports research to save and improve lives from cardiovascular disease and stroke, the leading cause of death in Knoxville.

This event supports the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, to advance longer, healthier lives in our community.

Participants can register for the Heart Walk and then create a fundraising page, download the Heart Walk mobile app, invite family and friends to participate, and take part in the Heart Walk CPR Digital Experience to learn Hands-Only CPR in 90 seconds.

About the American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/.

