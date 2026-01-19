The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission honored recipients of the 2026 Community Leadership Awards in a luncheon ceremony at the Student Union, UT Knoxville.

Winners were “outstanding individuals and organizations whose leadership, service and commitment reflect the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and this year’s theme, One Community. One Purpose. One Dream: A Call to Action,” according to a press release from the MLK Commission, which organized the event.

“The 2026 honorees represent excellence across advocacy, arts and culture, business, education, faith, civic leadership and youth achievement, demonstrating how purposeful action strengthens communities, advances equity and inspires collective progress.”

2026 Community Leadership Award Recipients:

Advocacy Award:

• League of Women Voters of Knoxville/ Knox County. Recognized for empowering voters, defending democracy and strengthening civic participation through nonpartisan education and advocacy.

Arts Award:

• Artece Slay. Honored for a prolific career as a performer, educator, and storyteller who uses the arts to educate, inspire and uplift across generations.

Business Award:

• Cassandra Denton, SanSational Creations and Events. Celebrated for entrepreneurial excellence, long-standing leadership in early childhood education, and sustained community impact.

Chair’s Award:

• Valentino M. Jefferson. Recognized for decades of leadership, mentorship, nonprofit impact, and community service committed to supporting youth and families.

Community Service Award:

• The Rev. Dr. Vivian Williams. Honored for her longstanding work advancing children’s welfare, urban agriculture, education access and community empowerment.

Diversity Champion Award:

• Dr. Craig Steven Pickett Jr. Acknowledged for career-long advocacy for equity and inclusion across education, healthcare, civic leadership and nonprofit work.

Distinguished Service Award:

• Beck Cultural Exchange Center. Celebrated as Knoxville’s principal steward of African American history and culture, preserving heritage and creating spaces for education, dialogue and community connection.

Education Award:

• Dr. Javiette Samuel. Recognized for visionary leadership in higher education, partnership cultivation and expanding access and opportunity across communities.

Grand Marshal Award:

• George and Dr. Olga Welch. Honored for a shared lifetime of service rooted in faith, justice, education and uplifting others across multiple spheres of community life.

Youth Award:

• Anaiah Murphy. Celebrated for exceptional academic achievement, leadership, artistic excellence and service, demonstrating powerful promise for future impact.

Complete biographies and additional information about each honoree can be found here.

Information and quotes provided by Brian Brooks of the MLK Commemorative Commission

In Memoriam

The Honorable Charles A. Herman, 79, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Judge Herman, a U.S. Army veteran, attended East Carolina University and the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. Judge Herman served as Campbell County General Sessions Court Judge from 1976-90, and at that time was the youngest serving General Sessions Judge in Tennessee. Throughout his legal career, Judge Herman also served as Jellico City Judge, Assistant Public Defender, and Grand Jury Foreman for many years. His full obituary is here.

