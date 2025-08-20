The jamborees are done.

And that means so are the preseason preparations.

The 2025 high school season has arrived.

Time to turn the page to the first game week.

Here’s a look at 15 key games/storylines from the Aug. 21-23 slate of matchups.

Sevier County vs. Farragut (Saturday, Aug. 23) at Carson-Newman The Smoky Bears are coming off a 15-0 season and a Class 5A state championship. Now, Sevier County will also most assuredly want to get this season going by asserting its strengths in the season-opener against 6A Farragut. The Admirals won’t be a pushover, though. Led by 2027 QB Corbin Hobson, Farragut looks to roll over the momentum it manufactured down the stretch last fall into this campaign. Sevier County has its own 2027 star QB1 in Cooper Newman and a defense loaded with big-time playmakers. Don’t miss this one: Purchase Tickets Here.

Maryville at Alcoa The Battle of Pistol Creek is arguably the state’s biggest rivalry, featuring Nos. 1 and 2 in all-time TSSAA state football championships won. Alcoa has 23. Maryville owns 17. This matchup returns to Week 1 for the first time since 2006. Alcoa won it in Week 10 last year, 24-17. Thomas Manu will make his first start for Alcoa at quarterback in this storied series. Maryville will counter with 2027 QB Will Jones, who has two seasons of experience under his belt.

Halls at Oak Ridge (Thursday) This high-profile contest kicks off the 2025 season on Thursday night and will be littered with Division I prospects like: Brody Rogers (Halls WR/S), Jarrell Chandler (Halls, WR/S), Blaine Stansberry (Oak Ridge, QB), Will Pressley (Oak Ridge, WR), Malik Howard (Oak Ridge, TE) and Tobja Walters (Oak Ridge, DL). Expect both of these teams to be players in the postseason, Halls in 5A and Oak Ridge 6A.

Anderson County at Powell This will mark the fifth consecutive season that AC and Powell will have squared off in Week 1, and this contest has been known for its offense and late-game drama. Powell will again be led by dual-threat QB Deuce Rodgers while AC will debut talented freshman QB J.D. Gillum, who’s garnered a sizable share of college interest already.

Elizabethton at Science Hill While most of the preseason attention in Class 4A has been directed at Alcoa, Anderson County, and Greeneville, Elizabethton can insert itself directly into the contender conversation with a Week 1 win against a talented 6A Science Hill team. Elizabethton returns an experienced quarterback in Rhett Slagle. That should help.

Catholic at Riverdale The Fighting Irish open the season with two demanding road games: Week 1 at Riverdale and Week 2 at Anderson County. But this Catholic team is much more equipped to handle a difficult schedule than last year’s roster. Riverdale won 10 games a season ago but graduated its quarterback, leading rusher and top four receivers.

Fulton at Macon County (Saturday) Fulton isn’t easing into this season. Macon County begins its Class 4A state-title defense in Week 1, though the Tigers will do so without Gabe Borders and Zach Borders — two of the most important players in Macon County’s offensive success last fall. Fulton is very much in the same boat, as the Falcons graduated its starting quarterback, running back and top wideout from 2024.

Bearden at West (Saturday) This game was a triple-overtime thriller in 2024, won by Bearden. Both programs underwent offseason coaching changes, though. So the luster came off this contest somewhat. Still, this game will give us the first look at what Brad Taylor is building in his second stint with the Bulldogs, and it will also offer a glimpse into what state power West will show in 5A this fall under head coach Barron Chandler.

Greeneville at Morristown West Greeneville is once again thinking about making a run at a 4A championship, which it last got its hands on in 2018. The Greene Devils open the 2025 slate against Morristown West. They’ve beaten the Trojans in each of the last four meetings (2021-24) and should be favored once more, as Greeneville boasts a monstrous offensive line, a returning QB1 in Caden Baugh, and Tennessee commit Zaydyn Anderson at wideout and corner.

Seymour at Gatlinburg-Pittman New Seymour head coach Caleb Olive makes his head-coaching debut, while G-P hopes to get its season off on the right foot behind star running back Brayden Maples. This will be the two teams’ fifth consecutive Week 1 meeting. G-P has won the last three.

Karns at HVA This West Knoxville rivalry always makes for a good environment in Week 1. Karns has won three of the last four meetings. Hardin Valley’s recent win over the Beavers came in 2023.

Harriman at Kingston A new coaching era begins officially in Week 1, as Kwayu Graham leads the Class 1A Blue Devils into the 2025 season with an opener against 3A Kingston. Though Harriman lost to Kingston convincingly in the 2019-2023 meetings, the Blue Devils shocked Kingston in Week 1 last season, 33-28. The Yellow Jackets will undoubtedly want revenge and will seek to do that with star senior running back Tae Hamilton.

Upperman at Webb Really cool out-of-league matchup for Week 1, as Class 4A Upperman comes down from the Upper Cumberland area to take on Division II-AA Webb. Upperman put its program on the map in 2023, when it played for a state championship. The Bees went 11-1 last fall, losing to eventual state-champion Macon County in the second round of the playoffs.

Heritage at Clinton (Saturday) Heritage coach Joe Osovet didn’t mask his feelings about his hopes for the Mountaineers’ season this fall, as he straight up told 5Star Preps at Media Day that this had to be Heritage’s year. Meanwhile, Clinton has turned some heads this preseason with its skill position players. The Dragons have two capable QBs, a Division I wide receiver prospect in Bryson Maddox and a number of other talents that could help Clinton surprise in the 5A ranks.

Gordonsville at Coalfield The Coalfield Yellow Jackets went 12-2 and reached the Class 1A state semifinals last season. Though they graduated some key players from that team — QB Luke Treece, WR Levi Heidel, OL Mason Smith — they still plan to make a deep postseason run again in Class 1A this fall. They’ll face a Gordonsville team that has been a staple in deeper rounds of the Class 1A playoffs over the last handful of years.

Article written by Jesse Smithey/5Star Preps To read more on area high school sports or to see photo galleries, videos, stat leaders, etc… visit 5StarPreps.com — and use promo code New2025 for 30% off your first year or month subscription.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.