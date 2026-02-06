Urban Wilderness Gateway Park’s new pavilion opened on February 5, 2026. It’s billed as a “great jumping off spot for outdoor adventures.”

It was dedicated to former Mayor Madeline Rogero, a South Knox resident who made it all happen.

New family-serving amenities include four bathrooms, shade structures and picnic tables. The play features – built into the slopes – include slides and climbing areas that use natural boulders and landscaping.

Past and present city leaders at Thursday’s opening of the new pavilion: Tommy Smith, former council member from District 1; Madeline Rogero, former mayor; Mayor Indya Kincannon; Victor Ashe, former mayor; Debbie Helsley, at-large council member; Karyn Adams, council member from District 1.

See the city’s photos here.

Learn about the Urban Wilderness from Visit Knoxville here.

Saving Lives at the Golden Gate Bridge

When I think about the Gay Street Bridge, recently reopened for walking and biking but not cars, I recall a crazy vacation I concocted in 1984.

I flew to Texas to meet up with Thea Bryant Few (formerly of Knoxville). We flew to New Orleans to visit the World’s Fair, where many of the hucksters from the Knoxville 1982 World’s Fair had opened shop. Then we flew to San Francisco to visit Eleanor Pred, a friend from Miami by way of Greeneville, Tennessee, who was selling real estate in the Bay area.

My goal was to run from one end of the Golden Gate Bridge to the other, a bit over three miles. I paid a cab to wait and didn’t tell anyone else where I was. Luckily, I didn’t break a leg. It was a glorious early-morning run – just me and the gulls.

Josh Gohlke’s column on February 5 was about the cost and struggle to install suicide prevention netting on the bridge. Read Josh’s column here. Read more than you need to know about the bridge here.

Basically, the Golden Gate Bridge opened in May 1937. Its first documented suicide took place just over two months later. Since then an estimated 2,000 people have died after jumping from the bridge.

Construction of a steel-cable net on both sides of the bridge began in 2018 and was completed in early 2024 at a cost of $224 million. Knoxville could rebuild the Gay Street Bridge for less.

The net consists of marine-grade stainless steel netting installed 20 feet below the sidewalks and extending out 20 feet over the water. Jumping into the net is designed to be painful. Meanwhile, deaths are down – at least at that spot.

I remember the wetness of the fog, the sounds of the gulls and the feeling that I could do anything.

Valentine’s Day meals, events at TN state parks

Tennessee State Parks will host a variety of Valentine’s Day events, highlighted by special getaways and romantic meals.

Four lodges will offer overnight stays and elegant meals, and many other parks have special events, from Valentine’s hikes to Valentine’s couples yoga. Overall information here.

Nearby options include:

Fall Creek Falls State Park, Spencer – Couples can enjoy a two-night stay at the Lodge at Fall Creek Falls, with meals on Friday and Saturday, and a brunch on Sunday. Friday night features a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. Saturday includes waterfall tours, a couples painting class and a mentalist performance by Mark Brown. Those not part the package can enjoy an elegant meal on Saturday night.

– Couples can enjoy a two-night stay at the Lodge at Fall Creek Falls, with meals on Friday and Saturday, and a brunch on Sunday. Friday night features a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. Saturday includes waterfall tours, a couples painting class and a mentalist performance by Mark Brown. Those not part the package can enjoy an elegant meal on Saturday night. Montgomery Bell State Park, Burns – The park has multiple ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a scenic setting. A package includes an overnight stay at the Lodge at Montgomery Bell, choice of wine or juice, a treat and commemorative wine glasses in the room, and a four-course dinner for two. The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell will have Valentine’s Day dinner on both Friday and Saturday. The park also hosts a Galentine’s Day event, with over 25 vendors, on Friday, Feb. 13.

– The park has multiple ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a scenic setting. A package includes an overnight stay at the Lodge at Montgomery Bell, choice of wine or juice, a treat and commemorative wine glasses in the room, and a four-course dinner for two. The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell will have Valentine’s Day dinner on both Friday and Saturday. The park also hosts a Galentine’s Day event, with over 25 vendors, on Friday, Feb. 13. Cumberland Mountain State Park, Crossville – The Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain on scenic Byrd Lake will have a Valentine’s Day buffet featuring honey-garlic salmon filet, chicken cordon bleu and Tennessee cheesecake.

– The Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain on scenic Byrd Lake will have a Valentine’s Day buffet featuring honey-garlic salmon filet, chicken cordon bleu and Tennessee cheesecake. Henry Horton State Park, Chapel Hill – The Restaurant at Henry Horton will feature a special Valentine’s Day dinner with New York strip and red snapper. The park will hold a Love for Nature Hike and a seed paper Valentine’s craft session on Valentine’s Day. The following day, Feb. 15, the park will have a Fall in Love with Birding event.

– The Restaurant at Henry Horton will feature a special Valentine’s Day dinner with New York strip and red snapper. The park will hold a Love for Nature Hike and a seed paper Valentine’s craft session on Valentine’s Day. The following day, Feb. 15, the park will have a Fall in Love with Birding event. Red Clay State Historic Park, Cleveland – The park will have traditional Native American frybread making classes, including a Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13, and classes for friends and family on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

– The park will have traditional Native American frybread making classes, including a Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13, and classes for friends and family on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Fiery Gizzard State Park, Monteagle – The park will host a For the Love of Nature hike on the Grundy Forest Day Loop on Valentine’s Day, celebrating the natural beauty of the park including its waterfalls.

– The park will host a For the Love of Nature hike on the Grundy Forest Day Loop on Valentine’s Day, celebrating the natural beauty of the park including its waterfalls. Seven Islands State Birding Park, Kodak – The park will host Love Birds Valentine’s Day Birding hikes, with two in the morning and one at sunset.

