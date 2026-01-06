Collins Takes the Vol Spirit to the Second Mile

University of Tennessee graduate Hannah Collins built her successful business on language and communications skills honed in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Collins shaped her path as an entrepreneur on the strong communications skills and cultural understanding she developed as a Spanish major at UT. Early goals of possibly working at the United Nations grew into a business partnership that has taken Collins to an international stage while staying deeply engaged with the university.

“I was really passionate about the Spanish language and culture and knew I wanted it infused into my life,” said Collins. “As a result, I worked abroad as a translator – one summer in Nicaragua and another in the Dominican Republic.”

Collins likes to say that being a Spanish major is just like being an English major, but with more accent marks.

“So much of the focus is on communication and understanding different cultures and being able to bridge cultural divides. So, I essentially was a communications major. It was just communicating in a different language.”

Going the Second Mile

The through-line of communications skills via her language studies led Collins to a career with digital marketing agencies.

She eventually co-founded the company Second Mile with Jess Vossler, a lacrosse teammate from Jacksonville University, Florida, where Collins briefly attended before coming to Rocky Top. Second Mile has twice earned recognition in UT’s Rocky Top Business Awards.

“We started off doing a lot of blog writing, social media content, and heavy content creation before we pivoted in the past couple of years to being more of a revenue operations tech consultant and tech implementation company,” said Collins. “We also have the custom web development side of our team — custom integrations, custom websites.”

The name Second Mile was inspired by an approach to service taught by their earliest client, Chick-fil-A. Collins’s parents both operated locations of the popular restaurant chain.

“I have a lot of experience in the Chick-fil-A space, which is part of what made us see the opportunity to start Second Mile,” said Collins. “All of those touch points that make Chick-fil-A special are called second-mile service — when they’re walking you to your car with an umbrella or they’re saying, ‘My pleasure.’”

It’s an approach that blends well with the Volunteer spirit.

“Going the second mile means living generously,” said Collins. “Be generous with your time, with your assumptions, with the way that you help others. The name has served us well.”

Rocky Top Connections

Another of Second Mile’s clients is the University of Tennessee itself.

“We did the admissions website for UT, among quite a few others,” said Collins. “We’ve really enjoyed being a part of the digital transformation process.”

She also maintains UT connections through the Anderson Entrepreneur Center. Collins has served as a judge for their Vol Court entrepreneur competition and has spoken to entrepreneur classes. It’s a way for her to give back, in the Second Mile way, to her Volunteer family.

“I met my very best friends at UT,” said Collins. “And I had really great professors.”

Randall Brown provided information and quotes for this report.

A piece of Knoxville history

Harold Duckett posted on Facebook: 1945 M.P. Möller Pipe organ Op. 7233, 1945. Free.

“A friend, Tim Macklin, a professional roofer, bought a church on Linden Avenue and needs to find a home for a 1945 M.P. Möller pipe organ, Op. 7233, built in 1945. Free. The pipes are housed in a case, which would facilitate easy removal. Tim now has a ministry that provides services for homeless people, God’s Place Church. He wants the organ removed right away so he can install a baptistery. If you are interested, or know someone who may be, you may call Tim directly, 865-864-8393, or the church at 865-640-5636.”

ET History Center gets state grant

The East Tennessee Historical Society is a recipient of a $78,600 grant for capital maintenance and improvements from the state of Tennessee as administered through the Tennessee State Museum. The grant award will be used for upgrading the lighting in the Museum of East Tennessee History, allowing for the transition to LED lighting which will address many lighting issues in the gallery.

With $5 million made available by the Tennessee General Assembly, the state museum received 178 applications, totaling over $12 million in requests. A complete list of 2025-26 grantees, counties and amounts is posted at TNMuseum.org/grants.

Warren Dockter, president/CEO of the East Tennessee Historical Society, said the improved lighting will benefit all museum visitors.

The grant had a minimum request amount of $5,000 and a maximum request amount of $100,000. All projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.

Knoxville salon owners invited to L’Oréal Academy opening

Jenn and Chris Yeager, co-owners of Salon Yeager LLC, have been invited to attend the grand opening of the newly unveiled L’Oréal Academy New York, an invite-only event recognizing select salon leaders from across the United States.

Only 40 salons were selected to attend the January 12 grand opening in New York City’s Hudson Yards. Salon Yeager, a Knoxville-based salon company with two locations, was among those invited.

The L’Oréal Academy New York serves as a flagship education center for the professional beauty industry, designed to bring together advanced education, innovation and artistry in one centralized hub.

Notes & Quotes

Victor Ashe, Knoxville mayor (1988-2003) and U.S. ambassador to Poland (2004-09), will speak on Poland’s role in the world today along with the Holocaust from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at the Arnstien Jewish Community Center. RSVP by January 16, 5 p.m. to reserve lunch for $10 to Nora Sweat at 865-690-6343 ext. 8 or by email at nsweat@jewishknoxville.org/.

Nick McBride, candidate for Knox County Trustee, is hosting a campaign kickoff reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Rothchild’s, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. All are invited. Donations accepted.

Italian Spaghetti Supper at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center on Friday, January 9, 2026, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 611 Winona Street in Knoxville. Your $10 ticket will get a spaghetti entrée, side salad, roll, dessert and beverage. All proceeds directly support O’Connor Center programming. Tickets can be purchased online at knoxseniors.org/o’connor or in-person at the Center.

Quote: “God has worked wonders in my journey… it’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.” – Vols running back DeSean Bishop upon learning he was named a 2025 Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.