I recently hiked the West Prong Trail from the trailhead to its end. The West Prong Trail starts off Treemont Road about 2 miles from the Laurel Creek Road (across from the Treemont Institute). The trail is 2.7 miles long and ends at the Bote Mountain trail. Some sections of the trail have a lot of acorns on them, which could cause a person to fall. It is moderately difficult and is a horse trail. Some wild hogs were rooting for the first half-mile up the trail, and in a couple of other spots on the first mile & a half up the trail.
Campsite #18 is closed because of aggressive bear activity.
Wildflowers
Blue Asters – Some – Past peak bloom.
False Fox Glove – (2) – Past peak bloom. (a delight to locate this late in the season).
Golden Rod – Few – Past peak bloom.
Mountain Gentian – (2) – At peak bloom. (between campsite #18 and the Bote Mt. Trail).
White Snake Root – Few – Mostly past peak bloom; however still a few with nice blooms.
White Top Aster – Many – Mostly past peak bloom; however a few a peak bloom.
Foilage
Sourwood foliage is very brilliant in sections along the trail. Most of the other foliage is marginal at this time (some faded, washed out, bland).
Orange Foliage – Some of the Sourwood and some of the Sugar Maple (not sure what color some of the Sugar Maple were).
Pink Foliage – Some of the Sourwood.
Red foliage – Blue Berry, Red Maple, Red Oak, Sourwood, Sweet Gum and Virginia Creeper.
Yellow Foliage – Hickory, Mountain Maple (faded yellow), some of the Sugar Maple, Tulip Poplar, and Green Brier.
Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.
