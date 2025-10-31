I recently hiked the West Prong Trail from the trailhead to its end. The West Prong Trail starts off Treemont Road about 2 miles from the Laurel Creek Road (across from the Treemont Institute). The trail is 2.7 miles long and ends at the Bote Mountain trail. Some sections of the trail have a lot of acorns on them, which could cause a person to fall. It is moderately difficult and is a horse trail. Some wild hogs were rooting for the first half-mile up the trail, and in a couple of other spots on the first mile & a half up the trail.

Campsite #18 is closed because of aggressive bear activity.

Wildflowers

Blue Asters – Some – Past peak bloom.

False Fox Glove – (2) – Past peak bloom. (a delight to locate this late in the season).

Golden Rod – Few – Past peak bloom.

Mountain Gentian – (2) – At peak bloom. (between campsite #18 and the Bote Mt. Trail).

White Snake Root – Few – Mostly past peak bloom; however still a few with nice blooms.

White Top Aster – Many – Mostly past peak bloom; however a few a peak bloom.

Foilage

Sourwood foliage is very brilliant in sections along the trail. Most of the other foliage is marginal at this time (some faded, washed out, bland).

Orange Foliage – Some of the Sourwood and some of the Sugar Maple (not sure what color some of the Sugar Maple were).

Pink Foliage – Some of the Sourwood.

Red foliage – Blue Berry, Red Maple, Red Oak, Sourwood, Sweet Gum and Virginia Creeper.

Yellow Foliage – Hickory, Mountain Maple (faded yellow), some of the Sugar Maple, Tulip Poplar, and Green Brier.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

