The Koontz Family Reunion is Saturday, August 23, 10 a.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church Parish Hall at 1101 North Broadway, Knoxville 37917 with a sandwich buffet lunch served at noon. Anyone with an East Tennessee Koontz connection is welcome.

Just who are the Koontz Family?

Koontz family history in East Tennessee dates back at least 200 years. Some have Germanic origins, likely in the pre-Revolutionary Shenandoah Valley immigrants who settled the region before Tennessee statehood. Others have British origins and came across the mountains from North Carolina. Modern family historians faced decades of challenges because the two groups lived in the same communities, sharing a variety of surname spellings in records: Coons, Koons, Coonts and Koontz. Fortunately, DNA science helped them sort out relationships where records were unavailable.

German Michael Coons, who settled in the Oak Grove area of Jefferson County about 1800, owned property adjacent to today’s Koontz Creek. German Nicholas Coons settled in Grainger County, and many of his descendants are found in North Knox County with the surname Koontz. Michael’s son, Joseph Coons, moved to Sevier County. But the bulk of Koontzes in Knox and Sevier counties descend from John Coons Sr., who is found on the rolls of Dumplin Baptist Church in the 1840s. In fact, most Koontzes with roots in today’s Kodak and Northview communities descend from one couple: Alfred Coons/Koontz and Anna Cate, who married in 1825. Alfred son of Dumplin pioneer John Coons Sr. is the only member of his family who stayed in the area.

Kenneth Koontz, age 93, a well-known Knoxville businessman, shares a favorite family story: “Soon after they joined Dumplin Baptist Church, John Coons Sr. and his sons were ousted for drinking, dancing and cursing.” Except Alfred, the sons scattered. “We only recently learned where they went,” Kenneth continued. DNA matches, backed with document discoveries and faded memories, helped identify distant relatives among Indiana and Michigan Koons families. “It only took 180 years to reconnect!” Kenneth quipped.

Alfred and Anna Coons/Koontz were progenitors of a large East Tennessee family tree with some noteworthy descendants.

James Luther Koontz was a well-known 20th Century Grainger County physician.

Debbie Helsley is also the chair of the 2025 Koontz Family Reunion in Knoxville. “We haven’t gathered in several years, and several of us realized we are now the old ones.” Debbie observed. “We want to celebrate our living elders, meet our younger relatives and share our heritage,” she said. Family historians will be available, and they will be able to scan photos and documents attendees bring.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/Koontz-2025 or e-mail EastTNGenealogy@gmail.com or text/call 865-412-0059.

