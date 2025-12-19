Zoo Knoxville is pleased to welcome Mokolo, an adult male giraffe who has recently joined the zoo’s Grasslands Africa habitat as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP). This move represents a strategic conservation effort designed to support the sustainability and genetic diversity of giraffes in accredited zoos.

Mokolo is a 10-year-old giraffe from Elmwood Park Zoo in Pennsylvania, based on an SSP recommendation identifying him as a genetically valuable individual. He is already settling in well and has begun forming positive relationships with his new herd mates, JJ and Frances.

Frances, the matriarch of Zoo Knoxville’s giraffe family, is the mother of JJ. The SSP has recommended Mokolo as a match for Frances, with the goal of contributing to a healthy and genetically diverse future generation.

While Mokolo previously lived in a bachelor herd—a natural social structure for younger male giraffes—his transition to Zoo Knoxville marks the next phase in his conservation role. Giraffes across Africa face threats such as habitat loss and population decline, making the SSP’s coordinated breeding plans essential for their long-term survival.

“Every introduction and every pairing is carefully planned, and it’s exciting to see Mokolo settling in so well with Frances and JJ,” said Amber Howard, giraffe keeper at Zoo Knoxville. “Knowing that our daily care contributes to the long-term future of giraffes makes moments like this especially rewarding.”

The AZA’s Species Survival Plan is a collaborative program among accredited zoos that manages science-based breeding recommendations. These coordinated efforts help maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations that act as a safeguard for species experiencing decline in their native habitats.

Now that Mokolo has become more comfortable in his new home, guests will begin seeing him out in the giraffe habitat. He is easy to distinguish from Frances and JJ thanks to his darker brown spots, which give him a noticeably richer coat pattern. Zoo Knoxville invites the community to come out and welcome Mokolo to East Tennessee and learn more about the important conservation work that moves like this support.

