Zoo Knoxville celebrates hatching of four-eyed turtles

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, Zoo Knoxville celebrated the hatching of three critically endangered four-eyed turtles. Zoo Knoxville is one of only four Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoos in the world to successfully hatch this species, and this is notably the first hatching at Zoo Knoxville.

Zoo Knoxville has dedicated over a decade to the care and conservation of these unique turtles. The successful hatchings are a testament to the exceptional conditions provided in the greenhouse of the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus (ARC), where precise control of temperature and environment has proven pivotal in breeding success. Zoo Knoxville aims to enhance the biodiversity of this species and contribute to global efforts to prevent its extinction.

Native to central and southern China, eastern Laos and northern Vietnam, these turtles have distinctive markings that resemble eyes on the back of its neck used to deter predators and for communication and courtship. It is estimated that four-eyed turtle populations have decreased by more than 90% and continue to decline due to habitat destruction and illegal wildlife trafficking to meet the demands of the pet trade and traditional medicine.

“We are a safe haven for animals that are threatened in the wild,” said Kevin Hunt, Zoo Knoxville herpetologist. “We are working to protect and nurture a genetically diverse population to act as a safeguard given the severe population decline of this species. We are also collaborating with our colleagues at other AZA zoos and aquariums to contribute our knowledge of successful conservation husbandry to help save Four-eyed turtles from extinction.”

The hatchlings will be closely monitored and cared for as they grow, with the long-term goal of sharing their progeny with other AZA-accredited institutions to further bolster conservation efforts and ensure the species’ survival. Zoo Knoxville is proud to be at the forefront of this crucial endeavor.

The information for this article is from JJ Jones, Zoo Knoxville, at 3500 Zoo Knoxville Drive.

