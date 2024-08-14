Many wildflowers are in peak bloom

Tom HarringtonOur Town Outdoors

Wild Potato Vine is at peak bloom in the Smokies (Photos by Tom Harrington)

My August 12 hike was Cooper Road Trail from the Abrams Creek Ranger Station to Goldmine Trail. Cooper Road Trail is just that, a wide mostly smooth road trail. The trail rises gently as it passes the junction with Little Bottoms Trail that leads to Abrams Falls at 1.3 miles. Around 2 miles, the trail begins to climb more steadily and starts to feel more like a hike than a walk in the woods until nearing the 3-mile mark at the junction with the Goldmine Trail.

The best display of flowers is along the road between the Abrams Creek ranger station and the Abrams Creek campground. I count it as part of the Cooper Road trail because the hiker parking lot is just past the ranger station – hikers must hike along this gravel roadway to get to the Cooper Road trail from the hiker parking lot.

  • Black-Eyed Susan: many + – At or just beyond peak bloom (mostly along road to campground from ranger station).
  • Cardinal Flower: (1) – At peak bloom & 1 budded.
  • Daisy Fleabane: some – Past peak bloom – close to being gone for this year.
  • Flowering Spurge: many – At or just beyond peak bloom (mostly first half mile – along road to campground).
  • Heal All: many + – Some just starting to bloom, some past blooming stage and others at peak bloom.
  • Horse Nettle: few – Past peak bloom – Along road to campground from Abrams Creek ranger station.
  • Joe Pye Weed: few – At peak bloom – along road to campground.
  • Mountain Angelica: (1) – Past peak bloom (most blooms are gone).
  • Phlox: (1) – Right at peak bloom – along road to campground.
  • Pokeweed: few – Past peak bloom – along road to campground from Abrams Creek ranger station.
  • Purple Flowering Raspberry: few – Past peak bloom – almost gone – along road to campground.
  • Reclining Saint Andrews Cross: some – Most appeared at peak bloom – Gone on most trails checked recently.
  • Red Clover: few – Past peak bloom – along roadway to campground from Abrams Creek ranger station.
  • Saint John’s Wort: some – Do not appear to be at peak bloom yet.
  • Spider Wort: few – Past peak bloom – Along roadway to campground from Abrams Creek ranger station.
  • Spotted Jewelweed: many + – Most are well past peak bloom – largest display I have seen this year.
  • Tick Trefoil: many – At or just beyond peak bloom.
  • Wild Potato Vine: many – Some at peak bloom – some past peak bloom – campground roadway.

As it now stands, this will be the last 2024 wildflower report for around three to four weeks.

Photos are from my photo files.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *