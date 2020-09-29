Young Marketing Group joins Realty Executives

One of Knoxville’s most creative real estate teams, Young Marketing Group, has moved to Realty Executives Associates. Why?

Carl Young said it’s simple. “They are the biggest firm in East Tennessee. We met with (CEO) Justin (Bailey) and Steve Fogarty and it was apparent Young Marketing Group would be a good fit for their Powered Brand model.”

The Powered Brand concept allows a team to set up its own independent real estate firm backed by the power of Realty Executives’ national brand.

Bailey said he’s excited that Young and his team are joining Realty Executives.

“When I evaluate teams, the first thing I look at is team member turnover. Production is certainly a metric we all pay attention to, but a team leader’s ability to create a culture where buying and listing agents stay is key. That shows me that team has something special. It has lasting power.

“The Young Marketing Group has that team synergy. It’s a hard team to get on and once you do, you stay. That says a lot about Carl’s leadership.

“This is also exactly why they were such a good fit for REA. We have one of the smallest attrition rates in the state. Our agents can leave anytime and take their listings with no hassle from us. We will wish them well and continue to root for them wherever they go; however, few leave. It’s not hard to grow fast by agent count in this business, but it’s hard to say you have agents who are celebrating 20, 30, 35 and 45-year anniversaries with a firm.”

Young started his group in 2018 with April Ganser and Melanie Young. The team has grown to 11. Kenya Teague is the broker and leading listing agent, while Ganser is the leading buying agent. Jason Strange joined the team soon after its creation and is a top producer. He specializes in investments and flip properties.

The group’s marketing is both targeted and digital. A strength is the design and photography of a page for each listing. The group markets in both Knoxville and the Tri-Cities, and last year sold properties priced from $8,000 to $1.28 million.

Young Marketing Group’s free-standing office is at 410 Montbrook Lane, Suite 103. Phone 865-281-1321 or view the website here.