Wilhoit, Berry to co-chair Dogwood Arts

Dogwood Arts is excited to announce Robin Wilhoit and Mike C. Berry as the 2020 Dogwood Arts co-chairs. Since 1961, Dogwood Arts has been represented by two prominent community leaders who are selected annually to act as ambassadors of our organization.

Robin Wilhoit is the weekday news anchor on WBIR-TV where she has worked since 1992. She is passionate about issues involving women and children and is a member of several community organizations including Variety of East Tennessee, A Children’s Charity, the United Way of Greater Knoxville and the YWCA.

Mike C. Berry is a local artist well-known for his urban compositions that bend and twist cityscapes. Mike manages the UT Downtown Gallery and is represented by The District Gallery in Knoxville and The River Gallery in Chattanooga.

“With Mike’s involvement in the art community as an artist and gallery manager and Robin’s undeniable popularity as one of our area’s most-loved television personalities and community supporters, we are certain that our 2020 co-chairs will inspire us with energy and enthusiasm,” said Sherry Jenkins, Dogwood Arts executive director.

As co-chairs, Robin and Mike will champion the organization as official community ambassadors for 18 programs and events that Dogwood Arts produces throughout the year.

“For decades, the Dogwood Arts Festival has been shining a light on the beauty and creativity of Knoxville,” said Wilhoit. “I’m incredibly honored to be a part of the celebration of this place we call ‘home’ and welcome all to come and discover what makes Knoxville so special.”

Berry added, “I am truly grateful and looking forward to serving with this wonderful organization, Dogwood Arts, that enriches our lives and brings people together through the arts making Knoxville a great place to call home.”

Shannon Herron oversees marketing, communications and design services for the 18 annual events and programs of Dogwood Arts.