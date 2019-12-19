Who has a beard that’s snow white?

Must be Santa 🎶

That song was worming itself into my brain as I painted this, says Robin Rohwer. Each of us has an idea of what the perfect Santa looks like and what characteristics are most important.

Is it the bright, twinkling eyes? Big red cherry nose? Belly like jelly? Suit of red?

The authenticity of the white hair and beard was the first concern for a skeptical young Robin. I was distrustful of a face I couldn’t see because of fake hair. The glasses should be gold-rimmed spectacles (not Ralph Spurlock horn-rimmed style).

Did he have real boots or vinyl spats over Hush Puppies? Poser. Was the belt real or did the gloves look like mom’s dress gloves? Fake. Wristwatch? My omniscient Santa wouldn’t need a Timex. Gimme a break.

Finally, just be sure he smells like Santa, peppermint and fresh air, not Hai Karate.

Dubious idealist that I am, this painting is of the real Santa in all his holiday cheer! Merry Christmas to All!

This painting and other works of the Fountain City Art Guild are on display in the Fountain City Library until Jan. 1.

