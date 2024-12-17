West Hills Community Association hosted a Holiday in the Park event on Friday, Dec. 13, 5-7 p.m. at the gazebo. Santa, hot chocolate and cookies with a Tour de Lights bike ride was held at 6 p.m. following the 0.8-mile trail through the park with great success.

About 75 neighbors attended the event that was a holiday celebration for all, especially the favorite bagpiper, Katie Helms, who played Christmas songs for the attendees.

All of us have a story and we want to tell yours! Send them to news@knoxtntoday.com.