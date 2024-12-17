Ever changed your career path? Donnie Henry changed hers, too. In a surprising turn of events, Donnie, a dedicated zookeeper, decided to leave her life among the animals to pursue a career in banking.

Donnie began as an animal keeper in a children’s zoo where she combined her love of animals and children into the perfect job. One of Donnie’s best memories from this page in her story happened in 1994 when she was a guest speaker on an episode of New At The Zoo hosted by the Matt Hinken and Tim Adams.

Donnie realized that her ability for nurturing children and animals could be extended to a different career field: the financial realm. She says, “I enjoy helping people live a better life. Giving back to our community and helping others reminds me of all the people who have helped me in my life. I love to meet new people. I like to help people find the good in their situation.”

The transition from zookeeper to banker started with an entry level position at a community bank in Sevier County, but she was able to learn and grow within the company and transitioned into a retail management role. To enhance her knowledge, she sought mentorship from seasoned bankers who appreciated her unique perspective and she credits her growth to the mentorship of a manager early in her career who invested time and resources into her development by allowing her to gain knowledge through first-hand experiences.

That transition began 28 years ago with 22 years in a retail bank management role, 13 years as the senior financial center manager overseeing the retail banking team for FirstBank’s Knoxville market. She has fostered a culture of empathy and service within her team, encouraging her associates to grow within the organization, always remembering the frontline “is the face of the bank with the opportunity to set the tone and reputation for the bank.”

Donnie believes transparency is important in her role as a retail manager and in life as wife and mom. She has been married for 25 years to Ryan. She has a daughter, Katey; son-in -law, Nicholas; stepson, Dakota; and daughter-in-law, Andie.

She loves to cook for her family, take a hike or walk in the beautiful East Tennessee outdoors but always with the aim to “remember each day is a gift to live one day at a time, never taking a day or person for granted.”

Donnie’s journey is a testament to the idea that one’s passions can evolve, leading to unexpected and rewarding paths.

