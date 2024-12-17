As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the birth of America, the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution is encouraging celebrations throughout the state with the its recently published book, Patriots to Pioneers, the First Tennessee Volunteers.

The 600-page volume features 372 documented and sourced Tennessee patriot stories who served in the Revolutionary War to gain American Independence and then became founders and settlers of Tennessee.

The book contains 300 additional proven Tennessee Patriot names, full-color illustrations by renowned historical artist, David Wright, as well as an introduction and overview of the history of Tennessee’s role in the American Revolution and its founding.

Samuel Frazier Chapter members are presenting these books during December to celebrate the chapter’s founding in Bearden in December 1951. Book presentations have been made to the East Tennessee Historical Society, the office of the county mayor, and Knox County Public Library branches at Carter and Sequoyah.

On Saturday, December 14, the remaining three books were presented at the DAR anniversary holiday luncheon held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church.

Additional copies will be presented to the University of Tennessee Center for the Study of Tennesseans & War, Knollwood Historic Preservation LLC, and the office of U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, whose mother, Joyce Hicks Burchett, was a chapter member.

The National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution helped to fund these gifts through an America 250! Celebration Grant.

For information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.