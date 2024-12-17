Fountain City Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. Starts at Gresham Middle School, continuing to Essary and ending at Central High School. The parade is back but on a different route. This map shows the route. Let’s get a big crowd out to watch.

Holiday Festival of Lights – 6-9 p.m. Dec 2-31, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, The Cove at Concord Park. Free admission. Info: Knox County Parks & Rec at 865-215-6600. The greenway at the Cove features a sparkling light display coordinated to music with several fire pits to enjoy. Each night there will be a variety of holiday activities designed for the whole family.

Farragut: More than 100,000 lights can be seen at Founders Park each night until 10 p.m. along Campbell Station Road from the I-40 commuter lot to the intersection of Campbell Station Road and Kingston Pike.

Campbell Station Skate, a new synthetic ice rink at the Farragut Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza. The ice rink is open 3-9 p.m. and is surrounded by a dazzling display of holiday lights. Purchase tickets: eventbrite.com.

Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice: Enjoy skating under the stars amid twinkling lights and holiday music at downtown Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice in Market Square, through Jan. 5. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 12 and younger. Season passes are $50 for adults and $35 for children ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets and to see operating hours and special skate day themes, visit knoxvilletn.gov.

Clayton Holiday Concert, 38th annual, four performances at Knoxville Civic Auditorium, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra; children’s tickets start at $16. Info here.

Museum of Appalachia’s Candlelight Christmas: Dec. 21-22. Experience the serenity of a pioneer Christmas at the Museum of Appalachia.

Vaughn Pharmacy, Emory Road across from Powell High School, is accepting entries for its annual Giant Stocking Giveaway. Register in store for a chance to win; one entry per family per day. The stocking is stuffed with gifts valued at over $800 including an iPad, Keurig coffeemaker and BruMate tumbler. Winner will be drawn December 20, 2024.