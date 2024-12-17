Every 10 years or so I attend the Knoxville Nativity Pageant. Not because I forget the storyline, but because multiple generations of my family participate. My sister, Becky Calloway, claims to have been in every pageant. This year’s was the 56th. Becky recruited daughter Katherine Hurst who this year had two of her kids lurking around. Katherine said spotting family members in the choir is like playing “Where’s Waldo?”

Nativity Pageant choir member Doug Clark with nephews Peyton Hurst (at left) and Wyatt Hurst.

Professional narration is a strength of the Nativity Pageant. You’re not straining to hear whispered words from the actors. Bob Thomas and spouse Kim Simmons are primary narrators with a boost from Ernie Roberts and Frank Murphy (not pictured).

Farragut residents Tammy and Dan Doyle get ready to ride in the 2024 edition of Tour de Lights.

Tour de Lights delights

Gotta love Knoxville’s Tour de Lights – held at dusk on Saturday, December 14 – in which hundreds of folks from far and near light up their bikes (and trikes). And here are hundreds more photos and a video of the whole race.

Christmas at First Presbyterian

Diana L. Curtis (photographer) and Lisa Hood Skinner (who posted) captured this wonderful shot of Mary and Baby Jesus, Rachel Patton McCord and Alan, who had way too much fun during early church at First Presbyterian. Lisa said young Alan particularly enjoyed the bells.

 

 

 

 

Fulton High Class of 1967 at Christmas lunch. Hat tip to Felix Kerr who ID’d the photo: (front) Linda Cole Day, Diane Roach White, Maty Ellen Tauscher Allen, Toni Cline Swanner; (back) Becky Black Hutton, Monna Trent Jones, Celia Shelton Tracy, Martha Groseclose Walker, Nancy Maples Mathis, Margie Sanders Bryan, Susan Shows Lambert, Kathy Lynch Hamilton and Penney Greene Helms.

Emily Gaude (at right), math teacher and 25-year math department chair at Gresham Middle School, congratulates her grandson, Gavin Gaude, on his graduation with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Georgia Tech.

NGameDrip opens in Fountain City

Amy Yarnell and husband Aaron Yarnell celebrate the soft opening Dec. 14, 2024, of NGameDrip, 2924 Tazewell Pike Ste F, Knoxville.

Aaron says: Stop by to check out the new storefront, 3d print, cards and cosplay shop! Always something new! DnD, Lorcana, Magic, Cosplay, games and more. Family fun and always friendly!