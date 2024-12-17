Every 10 years or so I attend the Knoxville Nativity Pageant. Not because I forget the storyline, but because multiple generations of my family participate. My sister, Becky Calloway, claims to have been in every pageant. This year’s was the 56th. Becky recruited daughter Katherine Hurst who this year had two of her kids lurking around. Katherine said spotting family members in the choir is like playing “Where’s Waldo?”

Tour de Lights delights

Gotta love Knoxville’s Tour de Lights – held at dusk on Saturday, December 14 – in which hundreds of folks from far and near light up their bikes (and trikes). And here are hundreds more photos and a video of the whole race.

Christmas at First Presbyterian

Diana L. Curtis (photographer) and Lisa Hood Skinner (who posted) captured this wonderful shot of Mary and Baby Jesus, Rachel Patton McCord and Alan, who had way too much fun during early church at First Presbyterian. Lisa said young Alan particularly enjoyed the bells.

NGameDrip opens in Fountain City

Amy Yarnell and husband Aaron Yarnell celebrate the soft opening Dec. 14, 2024, of NGameDrip, 2924 Tazewell Pike Ste F, Knoxville.

Aaron says: Stop by to check out the new storefront, 3d print, cards and cosplay shop! Always something new! DnD, Lorcana, Magic, Cosplay, games and more. Family fun and always friendly!