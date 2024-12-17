Knoxville Catholic High School has announced the hiring of veteran coach Rusty Bradley as offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish under head football coach Philip Shadowens.

“We are blessed to add one of the best football coaches I have been around to help lead our offense. Coach Bradley is not only a great coach but a great man. We are excited to add him to the Knoxville Catholic family,” said Coach Shadowens.

Coach Bradley comes to Knoxville Catholic with a strong resume, having won two state football titles at Christian Academy of Knoxville in 2011 and 2012 and more recently, he has been the head coach at Asheville Christian Academy in Asheville, North Carolina. In two of three years coaching in North Carolina, Bradley’s offense led the state in passing yards for the regular season.

Overall, in his career, he has won two state championships, three district/region championships, and has made four state semifinal appearances including nine state quarterfinal appearances. He boasts over 37 college football signees in his 21 years of coaching high school football.